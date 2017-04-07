ABC's 'The Catch' Redefines Crime Fighting 'Fun' with Sexual Depravity

Thursday night's episode of The Catch was partially preempted by breaking news, but unfortunately, not long enough to cut off more than one brazen display of sexual depravity. The episode, aptly named "Bad Girl," introduces us to thief Chloe Jackson who is described by her former crime partner and main character Rhys , as "so sexually powerful," magnetic, and like "cocaine, cookies and cognac."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsBusters.org.