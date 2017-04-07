ABC's 'The Catch' Redefines Crime Fighting 'Fun' with Sexual Depravity
Thursday night's episode of The Catch was partially preempted by breaking news, but unfortunately, not long enough to cut off more than one brazen display of sexual depravity. The episode, aptly named "Bad Girl," introduces us to thief Chloe Jackson who is described by her former crime partner and main character Rhys , as "so sexually powerful," magnetic, and like "cocaine, cookies and cognac."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08)
|Fri
|MurphyMobile
|46
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|444
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Thu
|Nomo
|28,905
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|2
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Apr 5
|tongangodz
|13
|Divorce Rates--Baptist 29%--LDS Temple Marriage... (Nov '08)
|Apr 2
|a friend
|28
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|15
