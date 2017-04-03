3 'Antiques Roadshow' episodes taped ...

3 'Antiques Roadshow' episodes taped in Salt Lake City will air on KUED

17 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

When "Antiques Roadshow" made a stop in Salt Lake City in August, around 5,000 Utahns brought their family treasures and heirlooms to the Salt Palace Convention Center to have them appraised, according to a news release. Out of 10,000 objects, 130 were selected to be included in three episodes that KUED will air Mondays, April 3, 10 and 17 at 7 p.m. Viewers who tune in to the Salt Lake episodes will learn the stories behind these antiques, according to the release.

