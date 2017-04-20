2016 AML award winners announced

2016 AML award winners announced

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The Association for Mormon Letters announced honors for publications and other works across more than a dozen categories at its conference last week at Writ and Vision in Provo on April 21 and at Utah Valley University in Orem on April 22. About 55 works, from poetry and screenplays to novels and films, which are by, for or about members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were named as finalists . Author Orson Scott Card was presented with the Smith-Pettit Foundation Award for Outstanding Contribution to Mormon Letters, and Susan Elizabeth Howe was presented the Association for Mormon Letters Lifetime Achievement Award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Defending the Faith: Intelligent design vs. 'Go... 14 min replaytime 300
News Gay Rights Group Slams Judge Who Called Rapist ... Apr 22 Christardy 5
News This Mormon is an Easter Episcopalian Apr 20 No Surprise 4
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Apr 14 JUST WONDERING 32,096
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Apr 13 No Surprise 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Apr 13 No Surprise 28,908
News Joseph Smith's Arrest Records Found (Jun '08) Apr 7 MurphyMobile 46
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 280,580,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC