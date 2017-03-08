What's new: Jack R. Christianson shar...

What's new: Jack R. Christianson shares how to find strength in...

What's new: Jack R. Christianson shares how to find strength in trials in 'When Things Don't Go as Planned' Setbacks, challenges and disappointments are an unavoidable part of life. Jack R. Christianson, a former mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, author and speaker, addresses how to get through difficult times by having faith in Jesus Christ in his latest audio CD titled "When Things Don't Go as Planned."

