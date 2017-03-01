What's new: 16 stories life-changing decisions are highlighted...

Filmmaker T.C. Christensen's decision to make "The Cokeville Miracle," LDS historian Susan Easton Black's choice to marry George Durrant after her first husband passed away and Janice Kapp Perry leaving sports behind and become a musician instead, are some of the pivoting moments that Ganel-Lyn Condie shares in "The Decision that Changed My Life." Condie shares 16 stories from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about specific decisions, big and small, that impacted them and, as the title suggests, changed the course of their lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.