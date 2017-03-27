What You've Been Needing: Andrew Rann...

What You've Been Needing: Andrew Rannells Sings Smash Anthem 'Let Me Be Your Star' on Girls

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Broadway

Proving once again he's the MVP of virtually everything he is in, Andrew Rannells belted "Let Me Be Your Star" on the most recent episode of HBO's Girls . Rannell's character, Elijah, sings the song at an audition for a musical version of White Men Can't Jump for a super unenthused Marisa Jaret Winokur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 4 min No Surprise 28,899
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Mar 12 Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 12
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb '17 Phart Divinely 58
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC