What You've Been Needing: Andrew Rannells Sings Smash Anthem 'Let Me Be Your Star' on Girls
Proving once again he's the MVP of virtually everything he is in, Andrew Rannells belted "Let Me Be Your Star" on the most recent episode of HBO's Girls . Rannell's character, Elijah, sings the song at an audition for a musical version of White Men Can't Jump for a super unenthused Marisa Jaret Winokur.
