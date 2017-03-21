'We're not pulling back' from helping refugees, LDS...

'We're not pulling back' from helping...

Linda K. Burton, Relief Society General President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and Sharon Eubank, director of LDS Charities, look over statements written about service for refugees in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. SALT LAKE CITY - The LDS Church is escalating its efforts to help refugees, directing more resources to aid programs one year after its " I Was a Stranger " program activated Mormons around the world to help on an individual basis.

