Warnings, modern lessons from 'Uncovering the Book of Revelation' presentation
Speaking on Revelation to an overflow crowd at a Los Angeles Temple Visitors' Center fireside Feb. 26, Richard Draper, Biblical scholar and BYU professor emeritus of Ancient Scriptures, spoke as a guest scholar of the John A. Widtsoe Foundation. The heart of Lucifer's evil design is to "seek the misery of all humankind" and the blueprint for much of that dark work is in the book of Revelation, said Richard Draper, a biblical scholar and Brigham Young University professor emeritus of ancient scripture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Tony Baloney
|14
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|20 hr
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC