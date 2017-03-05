Waitress, Bright Star, Love Never Dies, and Many More Join Hamilton...
With Hamilton anchoring the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center's 25th Anniversary season, Broadway fans will experience an extraordinary lineup in 2017-18, including nine new shows on the PNC Broadway Lights season plus the returns of Broadway favorites including LES MISERABLES, The Phantom of the Opera, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon, and Disney's The Lion King. "We're celebrating our first 25 years by welcoming to Charlotte many of the best musicals in the history of Broadway," said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC