Waitress, Bright Star, Love Never Dies, and Many More Join Hamilton...

With Hamilton anchoring the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center's 25th Anniversary season, Broadway fans will experience an extraordinary lineup in 2017-18, including nine new shows on the PNC Broadway Lights season plus the returns of Broadway favorites including LES MISERABLES, The Phantom of the Opera, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, The Book of Mormon, and Disney's The Lion King. "We're celebrating our first 25 years by welcoming to Charlotte many of the best musicals in the history of Broadway," said Blumenthal President and CEO Tom Gabbard .

