UVU theater professor who played Paul in LDS Bible Videos refuses to...

Christopher Clark, a theater professor at UVU who may be recognized for his portrayal of the apostle Paul in the LDS Church's Bible Videos, is currently in his 15th year of teaching but his ALS diagnosis says he might only have 2-5 years left to live, according to an article from UtahValley 360. Clark's wife, Lisa Clark, said in the article that before the diagnosis, they already knew something was really wrong.

