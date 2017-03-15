Utah teen Lauryn Judd's journey on 'The Voice' ends with battle round
Lauryn Judd, 17, of Draper, competes on the "The Voice" battle rounds during the episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Draper teen Lauryn Judd faced Lilli Passero, 26, of Studio City, California, as they sang "Every Little Bit Hurts" by Brenda Holloway during the battle rounds on NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday, March 28. "Lauryn and Lilli were so fantastic and I was proud of them," Alicia Keys, their coach, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|No Surprise
|28,899
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Divinely
|58
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC