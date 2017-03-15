Utah teen Lauryn Judd's journey on 'T...

Utah teen Lauryn Judd's journey on 'The Voice' ends with battle round

Lauryn Judd, 17, of Draper, competes on the "The Voice" battle rounds during the episode on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Draper teen Lauryn Judd faced Lilli Passero, 26, of Studio City, California, as they sang "Every Little Bit Hurts" by Brenda Holloway during the battle rounds on NBC's "The Voice" on Tuesday, March 28. "Lauryn and Lilli were so fantastic and I was proud of them," Alicia Keys, their coach, said.

