Utah Now Has The Harshest Anti-Drunk Driving Laws In The U.S.
A protester holds a sign during a rally at the Utah State Capitol Friday, March 17, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Photo credit: Rick Bowmer/AP Images Utah governor Gary Herbert signed some of the strictest drunken driving limits in the nation into law yesterday, prompting protests from those working in the tourism and restaurant industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC