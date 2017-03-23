Utah man killed, wife injured in London terror attack
A Utah man was killed and his wife injured in a terrorist attack in London on Wednesday while the couple was visiting the woman's parents, family members have confirmed. Kurt Cochran and his wife Melissa were in London visiting the woman's parents, who are serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a church spokesman confirmed, and were caught in the attack.
