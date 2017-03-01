Utah considers 0.05 DUI, strictest in the nation
Utah lawmakers backed legislation on Wednesday that could make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the blood-alcohol content limit to 0.05 percent. Members of a Senate transportation committee voted in favor of the plan, saying it would help to save lives by keeping more people off the roads after drinking.
