Utah considers 0.05 DUI, strictest in...

Utah considers 0.05 DUI, strictest in the nation

15 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

Utah lawmakers backed legislation on Wednesday that could make the state's DUI threshold the strictest in the nation by lowering the blood-alcohol content limit to 0.05 percent. Members of a Senate transportation committee voted in favor of the plan, saying it would help to save lives by keeping more people off the roads after drinking.

Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Chicago, IL

