Uplifting 9/11 Musical 'Come From Awa...

Uplifting 9/11 Musical 'Come From Away' Opens on Broadway

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

While getting a ticket to the hot show on Broadway-Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Producers-is exciting, it is equally exciting to be surprised by a funny, charming and well-written show like Come From Away that seems to have come from nowhere-well, in this case, Newfoundland, by way of Toronto, with layovers in La Jolla, California; Washington, D.C.; and Seattle. Related: 'Come From Away,' a Feel-Good 9/11 Musical Set to Debut on Broadway Set to a largely upbeat Irish folk-rock score, Come From Away tells the story of what happened when 38 planes with about 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, a town of about 9,000 people, after U.S. airspace was closed following the September 11 attacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 4 hr ZIONISM 666 16
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Sun Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 18
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb 11 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC