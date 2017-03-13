Uplifting 9/11 Musical 'Come From Away' Opens on Broadway
While getting a ticket to the hot show on Broadway-Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Producers-is exciting, it is equally exciting to be surprised by a funny, charming and well-written show like Come From Away that seems to have come from nowhere-well, in this case, Newfoundland, by way of Toronto, with layovers in La Jolla, California; Washington, D.C.; and Seattle. Related: 'Come From Away,' a Feel-Good 9/11 Musical Set to Debut on Broadway Set to a largely upbeat Irish folk-rock score, Come From Away tells the story of what happened when 38 planes with about 6,579 passengers were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland, a town of about 9,000 people, after U.S. airspace was closed following the September 11 attacks.
