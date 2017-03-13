Trump's Utah point man calls out vote...

Trump's Utah point man calls out voters, Mormons who didn't back the new prez

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Don Peay says the 54 percent of Utah voters - especially Mormon Republicans - who didn't cast their presidential ballots for Donald Trump need to do at least one thing: repent. The former head of the Trump campaign in the Beehive State told the Utah County Republican Women group Monday night, according to Provo's Daily Herald , that "the people who did not get behind Trump probably need to look at themselves in the mirror and say, 'Maybe I need to show a little bit of humility and ask for forgiveness, because I was wrong.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 23 hr ZIONISM 666 16
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Sun Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 18
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC