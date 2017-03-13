Trump's Utah point man calls out voters, Mormons who didn't back the new prez
Don Peay says the 54 percent of Utah voters - especially Mormon Republicans - who didn't cast their presidential ballots for Donald Trump need to do at least one thing: repent. The former head of the Trump campaign in the Beehive State told the Utah County Republican Women group Monday night, according to Provo's Daily Herald , that "the people who did not get behind Trump probably need to look at themselves in the mirror and say, 'Maybe I need to show a little bit of humility and ask for forgiveness, because I was wrong.'
