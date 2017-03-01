To SLO County, from your Muslim neighbors
Thank you for supporting the "Get to know your Muslim neighbors" event Feb. 24. The 600 attendees included many San Luis Obispo County leaders who represented the diverse groups of our county and the love our communities have to offer. This event, inspired by the Women's March, was sponsored by the Muslim community and hosted in The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-Day Saints , creating a heartfelt synergy.
