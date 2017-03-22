Three big things (and some little things) this lifelong Mormon...

How do you tell the story of a 200-year-old movement in a single volume? In the summer of 2011, Matthew Bowman received a call inviting him to write such a volume in under three months. The result - The Mormon People: The Making of an American Faith - is an accessible, even-handed volume that uncommonly gives as much attention to the modern church as it does to the days of Joseph Smith and Brigham Young.

