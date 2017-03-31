This young mom is the face of Mormoni...

This young mom is the face of Mormonism's hateful alt-right 0:0

12 hrs ago

An attractive blonde, stay-at-home mother of six is the beautiful but bigoted face of Mormonism's budding alt-right subculture, spreading pro-white memes on social media she insists are about "heritage" rather than hate. The blogger known as Ayla tweets regularly from her Wife With a Purpose account to more than 22,100 followers and writes a blog called Nordic Sunrise , where she aims to "support the revolution" of radical traditionalism.

