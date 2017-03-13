This returning LDS missionary receive...

This returning LDS missionary received the surprise of her life during layover in Seattle

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A sister missionary received the surprise of her life at return trip layover. She was waiting in Seattle when her sister met with her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) 14 hr ZIONISM 666 16
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Sun Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 18
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,997 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC