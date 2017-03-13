'The Laughter Life' explores how 'Studio C' develops clean comedy
" THE LAUGHTER LIFE " - 2A1 2 stars - Matt Meese, Jason Gray, Mallory Everton, Whitney Call, Jeremy Warner; not rated, likely PG for some crude humor; LDS Film Festival Mormons don't have a reputation for being funny, according to Mallory Everton of "Studio C." Instead, she said they are known for being overly sensitive, serious and having tons of kids. "The Laughter Life," a film by father-daughter pair Jeff and Juliet Werner, explores a week within the creative process of "Studio C" cast members as they balance jokes, the "Provo bubble" and representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Tony Baloney
|14
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Sun
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC