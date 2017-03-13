'The Laughter Life' explores how 'Stu...

'The Laughter Life' explores how 'Studio C' develops clean comedy

" THE LAUGHTER LIFE " - 2A1 2 stars - Matt Meese, Jason Gray, Mallory Everton, Whitney Call, Jeremy Warner; not rated, likely PG for some crude humor; LDS Film Festival Mormons don't have a reputation for being funny, according to Mallory Everton of "Studio C." Instead, she said they are known for being overly sensitive, serious and having tons of kids. "The Laughter Life," a film by father-daughter pair Jeff and Juliet Werner, explores a week within the creative process of "Studio C" cast members as they balance jokes, the "Provo bubble" and representing The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

