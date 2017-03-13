Syrian refugee community growing, and...

Syrian refugee community growing, and so is support from Fresnoa s faithful

A group of Syrian refugees and Christian churchgoers in Fresno met last year with a simple greeting: "Peace be upon you." The members of Wesley United Methodist Church taught themselves how to say it in Arabic during a Sunday service before walking across their parking lot after church to introduce themselves to their new neighbors in El Dorado Park , a community just west of Fresno State.

