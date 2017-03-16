SPA To Have 'Bus To Broadway' March 2...

SPA To Have 'Bus To Broadway' March 25 For The Book Of Mormon

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Onward State

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past six years, you've probably heard of Broadway's smash hit The B ook of Mormon . If you have any interest in checking the show out, never fear, for SPA Edventure's committee is excited to present "Bus to Broadway."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Tue ZIONISM 666 16
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Mar 12 Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 18
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb 13 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
News Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 2
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,937 • Total comments across all topics: 279,586,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC