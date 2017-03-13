Sonoma Valley Chorale to perform on M...

Sonoma Valley Chorale to perform on March 18, 19

Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The magic and mystery of the night will be celebrated in song in "Music of the Night," presented by the Sonoma Valley Chorale Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 16280 La Grama. The community choir will perform a wide variety of pieces featuring the theme of "nighttime," from musical theater favorites like "Tonight" from "West Side Story" to popular and folk classics such as "Moon River," to Brahms' "Schone Nacht" and other pieces from the classical realm.

