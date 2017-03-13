Should maximum legal blood-alcohol content for drivers be lowered?One ...
Utah is on the verge of becoming the first state to lower the maximum legal blood-alcohol content for drivers to 0.05 percent. Lawmakers in the state passed a measure last week to lower the limit from 0.08 percent.
