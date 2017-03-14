Scholar decries myth of - gospel culture,' calls on Mormon church to widen its worldview
For many Mormons - too many, says Gina Colvin - there is a "gospel culture" that defines everything from their shared faith to proper politics, church gender roles, gun control, even sexual orientation. To that idea, the self-described multigenerational, lifelong Mormon and professor of educational studies and leadership at New Zealand's University of Canterbury, declared Thursday: "There's no such thing as a 'gospel culture.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|nomo
|28,900
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Divinely
|58
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC