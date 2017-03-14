Scholar decries myth of - gospel cult...

Scholar decries myth of - gospel culture,' calls on Mormon church to widen its worldview

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

For many Mormons - too many, says Gina Colvin - there is a "gospel culture" that defines everything from their shared faith to proper politics, church gender roles, gun control, even sexual orientation. To that idea, the self-described multigenerational, lifelong Mormon and professor of educational studies and leadership at New Zealand's University of Canterbury, declared Thursday: "There's no such thing as a 'gospel culture.'

