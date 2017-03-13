SALT Retreat seeks to help LDS women find strength to overcome...
The SALT LDS Retreat was held at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square on Saturday, March 11, 2017. When asked about her biggest takeaway from the SALT LDS Retreat held at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Saturday, Anna Stringham of St. George said, "The enabling power of the Atonement."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Tony Baloney
|14
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Sun
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC