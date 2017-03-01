Salt Lake leaders file brief supporting transgender bathroom access
Salt Lake City leaders joined 31 other cities, counties and mayors Thursday in a "friend of the court" brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that transgender students should be able to choose which use bathrooms they use at school. The amicus brief runs counter to those signed in January by faith leaders, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and state attorneys general, including Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes.
