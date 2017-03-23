Rome's newest resident: Angel Moroni statue placed atop LDS temple in Italy

A new Mormon resident arrived Saturday morning here in the Eternal City, one that stands more than 13 feet tall, weighs 450 pounds and is positioned 150 feet above the ground. But more than his extreme measurements, this Rome newcomer - the golden Angel Moroni statue now placed atop the LDS Church's still-under-construction Rome Italy Temple - underscores the presence and progress of that edifice.

