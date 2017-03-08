Relief Society Helping Women for 175 Years
Relief of poverty, relief of illness; relief of doubt, relief of ignorance - relief of all that hinders the joy and progress of woman - are among the goals accomplished by the Relief Society organization of The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. The group's Central Coast chapters will celebrate the 175th anniversary of the society, which was established on March 17, 1842.
