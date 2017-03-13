Refugees, migration to be discussed by faith leaders at San Bernardino symposium
SAN BERNARDINO >> Local Muslim and Mormon communities will join together with representatives of various faith communities Thursday evening to talk about refugees and migration. The Inland Empire Chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are hosting a symposium titled, “Refugees, Dignity and Humanity: Perspectives of the Great Religious Founders,” according to a news release from Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
