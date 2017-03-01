Refugee group "humbled" by huge Perth response to aid plea
Tracy Johnstone and fellow volunteers from Perth Syrian Refugee Appeal have been snowed under by tonnes of donations from local people. Her church has been a focal point for clothes and blankets destined for refugee camps across the globe.
