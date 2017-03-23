Record year for LDS giving fueled by 'I Was a Stranger'
Mormons have doubled donations to their faith's humanitarian fund and have sustained that giving for the past 18 months, fueling expanded LDS Church efforts to help refugees worldwide. The Deseret News has learned that the additional money and the global response to the "I Was a Stranger" initiative launched at the women's session of general conference a year ago powered a record year for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in terms of humanitarian contributions, expenditures, international partnerships and more, according to exclusive interviews and data provided in a fresh report by the Welfare Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC