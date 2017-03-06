Raul Castillo, Billy Crudup, Nancy Gi...

Raul Castillo, Billy Crudup, Nancy Giles and More to Star in Plays by ...

The 52nd Street Project makes a difference in the lives of countless Hell's Kitchen kids by pairing them with theater professionals who mentor them through the creation of original theater. Perhaps the most poignant presentations made by the Project are those in its semi-annual Playmaking series, which features the Project's youngest Hell's Kitchen menses - 9- and 10-year-olds who have just begun their theatrical education - writing for accomplished professional actors and revealing their work to a public audience for the first time.

