President Henry B. Eyring extends challenge to LDS youth during Face to Face broadcast

President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency, right, and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, left, participate in a Face to Face broadcast originating in Palmyra, New York on March 4. That was the challenge given Saturday to the youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, during a special "Face to Face" broadcast originating from Palmyra, New York. "As you accept and act upon this invitation, you will find that not only will answers come, but you will also establish a pattern of acquiring spiritual knowledge that will bless you for the rest of your life," the LDS leader taught.

