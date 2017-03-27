Plan seeks to alleviate traffic at Ce...

Plan seeks to alleviate traffic at Centennial school when Enota students arrive

Gainesville school officials are seeking input from parents on a plan to ease traffic congestion at Centennial Arts Academy when it welcomes Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy students to its campus for the start of the 2017-18 school year in August. Anticipating a spike in traffic with the addition of approximately 600 Enota students to the Centennial campus, 852 Century Place, officials recently unveiled a plan to have parents drop off and pick up their children at off-campus locations.

