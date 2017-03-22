Picturing history: San Juan Hill, San Juan County
This interpretive panel identifies the site where the Hole in the Rock pioneers began their ascension of San Juan Hill. As the Mormon pioneers who went through the Hole-in-the-Rock from 1879-1880 drew near to their final destination in southeastern Utah, they encountered a formidable barrier known as Comb Ridge.
