Picturing history: Comb Ridge, San Juan County, Utah
In southeastern Utah there is an unusual geologic formation known as Comb Ridge. This sandstone monocline runs for many miles from the Abajo Mountains to the San Juan River and then on to Kayenta in northern Arizona.
