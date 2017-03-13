Passaic struggles with losses as tax-...

Passaic struggles with losses as tax-exempt religious groups buy up taxable land

Read more: The Item

Religion has become a growth industry in the city of Passaic, where tax-exempt churches, synagogues and mosques are busy gobbling up land to expand their operations at a time when the city is struggling to attract new property-tax revenue. Sunday worship at Iglesia Centro Biblico La Hermosa, whose building on Park Place came off Passaic's tax rolls last year at a cost to the city of $10,724 annually.

