Odds & Ends: Daniel Radcliffe Rosencrantz Extends, Amanda Seyfried &...

Daniel Radcliffe-Led Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Extends London Run Audiences will have more chances to catch Harry Potter favorite and stage veteran Daniel Radcliffe in London's new production of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead directed by David Leveaux at the Old Vic. The revival, also featuring Joshua McGuire and David Haig, has been extended by one week, now running to May 6. It's a Girl! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Have Reason to Celebrate From off-Broadway showmance to wedding to parenthood , Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, according to Entertainment Weekly .

