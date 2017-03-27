Odds & Ends: Daniel Radcliffe Rosencrantz Extends, Amanda Seyfried &...
Daniel Radcliffe-Led Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Extends London Run Audiences will have more chances to catch Harry Potter favorite and stage veteran Daniel Radcliffe in London's new production of Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead directed by David Leveaux at the Old Vic. The revival, also featuring Joshua McGuire and David Haig, has been extended by one week, now running to May 6. It's a Girl! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski Have Reason to Celebrate From off-Broadway showmance to wedding to parenthood , Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby girl over the weekend, according to Entertainment Weekly .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ...
|Mar 18
|Newt G s Next Rel...
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC