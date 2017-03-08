Now Casting: Psychological Thriller 'Nesting Dolls' + More Gigs
The feature-length flick about a sorority girls' weekend gone awry seeks talent for leading roles! We've also got "The Book of Mormon" on Broadway, a commercial spot paying $500/day, and more! "NESTING DOLLS" Three female actors ages 1625 are needed for the leading roles in "Nesting Dolls," a psychological thriller depicting "sorority girls on what they think will be a relaxing trip to their uncle's lake house." The feature is also casting for two supporting parts and will shoot June 16July 9 at to-be-determined locations.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|21 hr
|Who
|1
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
