Now Casting: Psychological Thriller 'Nesting Dolls' + More Gigs

The feature-length flick about a sorority girls' weekend gone awry seeks talent for leading roles! We've also got "The Book of Mormon" on Broadway, a commercial spot paying $500/day, and more! "NESTING DOLLS" Three female actors ages 1625 are needed for the leading roles in "Nesting Dolls," a psychological thriller depicting "sorority girls on what they think will be a relaxing trip to their uncle's lake house." The feature is also casting for two supporting parts and will shoot June 16July 9 at to-be-determined locations.

