Musical of Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' set to debut in DC1:31 PM

Tina Fey's stage adaptation of "Mean Girls" will make its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. The new musical is based on the 2004 film about a naive girl who falls in love with her new high school's coolest, prettiest, most treacherous triumvirate of girls, called The Plastics. The show will run from Oct. 31-Dec. 3. It will feature a story by Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond , and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin .

