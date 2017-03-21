Musical of Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' set to debut in DC1:31 PM

Musical of Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls' se...

Tina Fey's stage adaptation of "Mean Girls" will make its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C. The new musical is based on the 2004 film about a naive girl who falls in love with her new high school's coolest, prettiest, most treacherous triumvirate of girls, called The Plastics. The show will run from Oct. 31-Dec. 3. It will feature a story by Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond , and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Nell Benjamin .

