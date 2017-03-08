Mother of BYU longboarding accident-survivor shares miraculous experiences in new book
On the night of Feb. 26, 2014, Doug and Marcia Hansen received a call from the hospital that changed their whole world and eventually inspired Marcia Hansen's self-published book, "God Is Still a God of Miracles." "I really didn't think it was going to be that bad," Marcia Hansen said in an interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|13
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb 8
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Polygamous sect leader says he's not guilty of ...
|Feb 6
|MeSo
|3
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC