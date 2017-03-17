Mormon women have more cosmetic surgery . . . or not

In 2015 Time magazine ran a story by Jon Birger called "What Two Religions Tell Us About the Modern Dating Crisis," arguing that a widening gender lopsidedness among men and women in Utah had made it nearly impossible for Mormon women to find a husband. Birger, the author of Date-onomics , claimed this had resulted in a state of desperate competition among young Mormon women: Mormon men have become much more demanding about women's looks, which in turn has made women obsessed with standing out from the competition.

