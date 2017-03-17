Mormon women have more cosmetic surgery . . . or not
In 2015 Time magazine ran a story by Jon Birger called "What Two Religions Tell Us About the Modern Dating Crisis," arguing that a widening gender lopsidedness among men and women in Utah had made it nearly impossible for Mormon women to find a husband. Birger, the author of Date-onomics , claimed this had resulted in a state of desperate competition among young Mormon women: Mormon men have become much more demanding about women's looks, which in turn has made women obsessed with standing out from the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|Mar 14
|ZIONISM 666
|16
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|Mar 12
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|12
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC