Mormon missionaries recovering 1 year after Brussels attack

Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Four Mormon missionaries who were seriously injured in the Brussels airport bombing say they are still dealing with physical and emotional scars one year after the horrific event. Dresden Empey, 21, had surgery last week to remove a piece of shrapnel lodged near a nerve in his leg, the Deseret News reported .

Chicago, IL

