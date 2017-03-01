Mormon Historic Sites Foundation honords Richard E. Turley Jr.
Kim R. Wilson, chairman of the Mormon Historic Sites Foundation, with colleague Jeffrey N. Walker, presents Junius F Wells Award to Richard E. Turley Jr., right. From the end of 1985, Richard E. Turley Jr. led the Church History Department, early on as managing director and ultimately as assistant Church historian and recorder, until being appointed last September as managing director of the Church Public Affairs Department.
Read more at Deseret News.
