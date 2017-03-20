Mormon church releases video of famil...

Mormon church releases video of family accepting gay son who leaves the faith

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A YouTube video posted by the LDS Church's media outlet has generated nearly half-a-million hits in less than a week - and sparked conversation among Mormons about how to respond to a child coming out as gay. Posted on March 16, the Mormon Channel clip tells the story of Sean Mackintosh, son of Scott and Becky Mackintosh of Lehi, who struggled with his same-sex attraction throughout childhood and into his early 20s before finally telling his parents the truth in a private Facebook message a few years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Sat Newt G s Next Rel... 1
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Mar 12 Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 12
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb '17 Phart Divinely 58
News Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11) Feb '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 118
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,710,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC