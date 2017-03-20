Mormon church releases video of family accepting gay son who leaves the faith
A YouTube video posted by the LDS Church's media outlet has generated nearly half-a-million hits in less than a week - and sparked conversation among Mormons about how to respond to a child coming out as gay. Posted on March 16, the Mormon Channel clip tells the story of Sean Mackintosh, son of Scott and Becky Mackintosh of Lehi, who struggled with his same-sex attraction throughout childhood and into his early 20s before finally telling his parents the truth in a private Facebook message a few years ago.
