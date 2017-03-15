Mormon church challenges MormonLeaks' legality

MormonLeaks - a group of former Mormons who leak documents related to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - is engaged in a legal tussle with the church over its latest batch of published data. This is the first time the church, based in Salt Lake City, has officially taken notice of MormonLeaks, which has published 66 internal church documents since the group's founding in December.

