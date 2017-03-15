Mormon blogger trumpets alt-right racial views, but is out of tune with her religion
Mormonism is doomed if it continues to celebrate racial and ethnic diversity, to support refugees and immigrant families, and to debase Western, white culture. At least that's the view of one Latter-day Saint, a blogger named Ayla, who Tweets as Nordic Sunrise and "Wife With A Purpose" - despite the fact that her church disagrees with her on all those points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
