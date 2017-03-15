Mormon blogger trumpets alt-right rac...

Mormon blogger trumpets alt-right racial views, but is out of tune with her religion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Mormonism is doomed if it continues to celebrate racial and ethnic diversity, to support refugees and immigrant families, and to debase Western, white culture. At least that's the view of one Latter-day Saint, a blogger named Ayla, who Tweets as Nordic Sunrise and "Wife With A Purpose" - despite the fact that her church disagrees with her on all those points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) 10 hr nomo 28,900
News Groups ask Trump administration to investigate ... Mar 18 Newt G s Next Rel... 1
News '50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13) Mar 14 ZIONISM 666 16
News Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ... Mar 12 Sue 2
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) Mar 1 Rabbeen Al Jihad 438
News Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ... Feb 28 Christian Fumblem... 12
News Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06) Feb '17 Phart Divinely 58
See all The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions

Find what you want!

Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,191 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC