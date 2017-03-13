More than 1,000 trees planted by faith group
MORE than 1,000 trees have now been planted across York by youngsters of various faiths, following the latest planting session at Leeman Park at the weekend. The plantings have been organised since the 2015 floods by York Interfaith Group in coordination with City of York Council and The Conservation Volunteers .
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Add your comments below
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'50 Shades!: The Musical' returns to Sarasota (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Tony Baloney
|14
|Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly ...
|20 hr
|Sue
|2
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|Mar 1
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|438
|Opposing sides in Mormon rift unite for survey ...
|Feb 28
|Christian Fumblem...
|18
|Annual Testicle Festival (Jun '06)
|Feb 13
|Phart Divinely
|58
|Your morning jolt: Mormonism is more like Islam... (Oct '11)
|Feb 11
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|118
|Three Mormon Polygamists Back In Prison For Foo...
|Feb '17
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC